Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot:'14 - 20 May 2018

Arrivals

This week, 932 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 415 arrivals and from last year’s 454 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 133, compared to 59 in the previous week.

*Population on the Islands**

Nearly 14,700 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. In line with the trend of arrivals, the majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Syria (31%), Iraq (27%) and Afghanistan (16%).

Women account for 21% of the population and children for 31% of whom nearly 7 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 12% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly Syrian and Afghan.

Some 43% are men between 18 and 39 years old.