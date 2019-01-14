14 Jan 2019

Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 7 -13 January 2019

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Arrivals This week

323 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 283 arrivals but a decrease from last year’s 391 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 46, compared to 40 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Over 14,400 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (36%), Iraq (16%) and Syria (11%).

Women account for 20% of the population and children for 29% of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 20% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly Afghan and Syrian.

Some 45% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

