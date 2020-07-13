Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 6 - 12 July 2020

Arrivals

This week, no people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 33 arrivals and from last year’s 955 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals on all islands this week equaled 0, compared to 5 in the previous week.

Present Population on the Islands

Some 32,100 refugees and asylum-seekers reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (50%), Syria (18%) and Somalia (6%).

Women account for 22% of the population, and children for 33% of whom nearly 7 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old. Approximately 13% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.