Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 31 August - 06 September 2020

Arrivals

This week, 26 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 163 arrivals and from last year’s 1,779 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals on all islands this week equaled 4, compared to 23 in the previous week.

Present Population on the Islands

Some 27,200 refugees and asylum-seekers reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (47%), Syria (19%) and DRC (6%).

Women account for 21% of the population, and children for 31% of whom nearly 7 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 12% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Shielding against Covid-19

To ‘shield’ the older and immune-compromised asylum-seekers from the risk of COVID19, UNHCR is currently prioritizing their transfer out of the island RICs into ESTIA apartments on the islands or the mainland and hotels on the islands. This week, 30 people were moved, of whom 12 to ESTIA on the mainland and 18 to ESTIA on the island.