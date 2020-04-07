Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 30 March – 05 April 2020

Arrivals

This week, 39 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 56 arrivals and from last year’s 184 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals on all islands this week equalled 6, compared to 8 in the previous week.

Entry Points by Sea

Lesvos received the highest number of arrivals (39), the Dodecanese islands, Samos and Chios received no arrivals.

Departures to the mainland

This week, 285 asylum-seekers departed, once authorized by the authorities, from the Aegean islands to the mainland. Of those, 221 were transferred by the Government with the support of UNHCR to open reception facilities/sites on the mainland. To ‘shield’ the elderly and immune-compromised from the risk of COVID19, UNHCR is currently prioritizing their transfer out of the island RICs and into ESTIA apartments on the islands or the mainland. This week, 115 people were transferred, of whom 62 to ESTIA on the mainland and 53 on the island.