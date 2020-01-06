Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 30 December - 05 January 2019

Arrivals

This week, 1,091 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 819 arrivals and from last year’s 393 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 156, compared to 117 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 41,100 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (48%), Syria (20%) and the Palestine (6%).

Women account for 22% of the population and children for 34%, of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old. Approximately 15% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Some 39% are men between 18 and 39 years old.