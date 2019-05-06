Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 29 April - 05 May 2019

Arrivals

This week, 362 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 662 arrivals and from last year’s 876 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 52, compared to 95 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 14,700 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (45%), Iraq (12%) and the State of Palestine (10%). Women account for 20% of the population and children for 35% of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 13% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan. Some 40% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

Entry Points by Sea

This week 362 people reached the Aegean islands, the majority of whom arrived to Dodecanese islands. The average daily arrivals on all islands was 52.

Departures to the mainland

18% This week, 260 asylum-seekers departed, once authorized by the authorities, from the Aegean islands to the mainland. The Ministry of Migration Policy transferred 68 asylum-seekers to open reception facilities/sites. With the support of UNHCR, an additional 31 people were moved to UNHCR’s apartments on the mainland.