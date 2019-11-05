05 Nov 2019

Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 28 October - 03 November 2019

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Arrivals

This week, 2,411 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 1,673 and from last year’s 1,075 arrivals during the same period.
The average daily arrivals this week equalled 344, compared to 239 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 35,300 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (39%), Syria (19%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (7%).
Women account for 21% of the population and children for 35%, of whom nearly 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.
Approximately 17% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.
Some 39% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

Entry Points by Sea

This week 2,411 people reached the Aegean islands, the majority of whom arrived to Lesvos. The average daily arrivals on all islands was 344.

