Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 28 January - 3 February 2019

Arrivals

This week, 347 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 508 arrivals and from last year’s 610 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 50, compared to 73 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Nearly 14,600 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (41%), Iraq (13%) and Syria (10%).

Women account for 21% of the population and children for 30% of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 19% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly Afghan and Syrian.

Some 43% are men between 18 and 39 years old.