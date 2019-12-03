Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 25 November - 01 December 2019

Arrivals

This week, 957 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 3,281 arrivals but an increase from last year’s 357 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 137, compared to 469 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 38,800 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (43%), Syria (21%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (6%).

Women account for 21% of the population and children for 35%, of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 16% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Some 39% are men between 18 and 39 years old.