03 Oct 2018

Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 24 - 30 September 2018

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Arrivals

This week, 418 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 667 arrivals and from last year’s 726 arrivals during the same period.
The average daily arrivals this week equalled 60, compared to 95 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Over 17,500 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (23%), Iraq (23%) and Syria (19%).
Women account for 22% of the population and children for 29% of whom nearly 7 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.
Approximately 18% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly Afghan and Syrian.
Some 44% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

Entry Points by Sea This week, 418 people reached the Aegean islands, the majority of whom arrived to Samos. The average daily arrivals on all islands was 60.

Departures to the mainland

This week, 1,097 asylum-seekers departed, once authorized by the authorities, from the Aegean islands to the mainland. Of those, 963 (88%) were transferred – with the support of UNHCR – to State-run sites and UNHCR’s accommodation in apartments on the mainland.

