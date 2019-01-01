Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 24-30 December 2018

Arrivals

This week, 495 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 822 arrivals but an increase from last year’s 397 arrivals during the same period. The average daily arrivals this week equalled 71, compared to 117 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Over 14,500 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (35%), Iraq (17%) and Syria (12%). Women account for 21% of the population and children for 30% of whom nearly 7 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old. Approximately 20% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly Afghan and Syrian. Some 43% are men between 18 and 39 years old.