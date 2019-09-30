Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 23 – 29 September 2019

Arrivals

This week, 3,164 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 2,856 arrivals and from last year’s 596 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 452, compared to 408 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 30,500 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (39%), Syria (15%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (9%).

Women account for 22% of the population and children for 35%, of whom nearly 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 20% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Some 38% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

Entry Points by Sea

This week 3,164 people reached the Aegean islands, the majority of whom arrived to Lesvos. The average daily arrivals on all islands was 452.

Departures to the mainland

This week, 1,726 asylum-seekers departed, once authorized by the authorities, from the Aegean islands to the mainland. The Reception and Identification Service, jointly with UNHCR, transferred 1,287 asylum-seekers to open reception facilities/sites. With the support of UNHCR, an additional 114 people were moved to UNHCR’s apartments on the mainland.