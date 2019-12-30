30 Dec 2019

Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 23 – 29 December 2019

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Arrivals

This week, 819 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 1,739 arrivals but an increase from last year’s 622 arrivals during the same period.
The average daily arrivals this week equalled 117, compared to 248 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 40,800 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (47%), Syria (20%) and Somalia (6%).
Women account for 22% of the population and children for 35%, of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 15% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan. Some 39% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

