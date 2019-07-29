Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 22 - 28 July 2019

Arrivals

This week, 787 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 1,169 arrivals but an increase from last year’s 588 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 112, compared to 167 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 19,700 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (43%), Syria (10%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (10%).

Women account for 22% of the population and children for 36%, of whom nearly 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 16% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Some 37% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

Entry Points by Sea

This week 787 people reached the Aegean islands, the majority of whom arrived to Lesvos. The average daily arrivals on all islands was 112.

Departures to the mainland

This week, 289 asylum-seekers departed, once authorized by the authorities, from the Aegean islands to the mainland. With the support of UNHCR, 54 people were moved to UNHCR’s apartments on the mainland.