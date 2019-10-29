Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 21 - 27 October 2019

Arrivals

This week, 1,673 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 2,214 arrivals but an increase compared to last year’s 637 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 239, compared to 316 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 34,000 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (37%), Syria (19%) and Iraq (8%).

Women account for 21% of the population and children for 35%, of whom nearly 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 18% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Some 39% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

Entry Points by Sea

This week 1,673 people reached the Aegean islands, the majority of whom arrived to Lesvos. The average daily arrivals on all islands was 239.

Departures to the mainland

This week, 1,581 asylum-seekers departed, once authorized by the authorities, from the islands to the mainland. UNHCR supported the transfer of 600 people. Of those, 106 were moved to UNHCR’s apartments on the mainland. An additional 494 people were transferred to open reception facilities, with the joint support of UNHCR and the Reception and Identification Service.