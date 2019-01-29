Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 21 - 27 January 2019

Arrivals

This week, 508 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 640 arrivals but an increase from from last year’s 8 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 73, compared to 91 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 14,900 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (38%), Iraq (14%) and Syria (10%).

Women account for 20% of the population and children for 29% of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 19% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly Afghan and Syrian.

Some 45% are men between 18 and 39 years old.