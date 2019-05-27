Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 20 - 26 May 2019

Arrivals

This week, 863 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 668 arrivals and from last year’s 347 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 123, compared to 95 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 15,800 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (44%), Iraq (12%) and the State of Palestine (10%).

Women account for 21% of the population and children for 35% of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 13% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Some 39% are men between 18 and 39 years old.