Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 19 – 25 August 2019

Arrivals

This week, 1,769 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 1,929 arrivals but an increase from last year’s 1,021 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 253, compared to 276 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 24,000 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (43%), Syria (12%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (10%).

Women account for 22% of the population and children for 36%, of whom nearly 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 18% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Some 37% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

Entry Points by Sea

This week 1,769 people reached the Aegean islands, the majority of whom arrived to Lesvos. The average daily arrivals on all islands was 253.

Departures to the mainland

This week, 530 asylum-seekers departed, once authorized by the authorities, from the Aegean islands to the mainland. With the support of UNHCR, 97 people were moved to UNHCR’s apartments on the mainland.