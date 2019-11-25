Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 18 – 24 November 2019

Arrivals

This week, 3,281 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 2,361 arrivals and from last year’s 597 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 469, compared to 337 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 39,000 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (43%), Syria (20%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (6%).

Women account for 21% of the population and children for 35%, of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 16% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Some 39% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

Entry Points by Sea

This week 3,281 people reached the Aegean islands, the majority of whom arrived to Lesvos. The average daily arrivals on all islands was 469.