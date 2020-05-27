Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 18 - 24 May 2020

Arrivals

This week, 67 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 36 arrivals but a decrease from last year’s 663 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals on all islands this week equaled 10, compared to 5 in the previous week.

Entry Points by Sea

Lesvos received the highest number of arrivals (67), the Dodecanese islands, Samos and Chios received no arrivals.

Departures to the mainland

This week, 417 asylum-seekers departed, once authorized by the authorities, from the Aegean islands to the mainland. Of those, 396 were transferred by the Government with the support of UNHCR to open reception facilities/sites and to ESTIA apartments currently managed by UNHCR.

Present Population on the Islands

Some 37,250 refugees and asylum-seekers reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (49%), Syria (19%) and Somalia (6%).

Women account for 22% of the population, and children for 33% of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 13% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Shielding against COVID-19

To ‘shield’ the older and immune-compromised asylum-seekers from the risk of COVID-19, UNHCR is currently prioritizing their transfer out of the island RICs into ESTIA apartments on the islands or the mainland and hotels on the islands. This week, 44 people were moved, of whom 2 to ESTIA on the mainland, 30 to ESTIA on the island and 12 to hotels on the islands.