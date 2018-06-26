Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 18 – 24 June 2018

Arrivals

This week, 533 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 522 arrivals but a decrease from last year’s 557 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 76, compared to 75 in the previous week

Population on the Islands

Nearly 15,000 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. In line with the trend of arrivals, the majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Syria (31%), Iraq (25%) and Afghanistan (16%).

Women account for 21% of the population and children for 31% of whom nearly 7 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 12% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly Syrian and Afghan.

Entry Points by Sea

