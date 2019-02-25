Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 18 - 24 February 2019

Arrivals

This week, 803 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 182 arrivals and from last year’s 529 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 115, compared to 26 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 15,200 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (43%), Iraq (12%) and Syria (9%).

Women account for 20% of the population and children for 32% of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 18% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Some 42% are men between 18 and 39 years old.