Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 17 – 23 August 2020

Arrivals

This week, no people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 78 arrivals and from last year’s 1,821 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals on all islands this week equaled 0, compared to 11 in the previous week.

Present Population on the Islands

Some 27,900 refugees and asylum-seekers reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (47%), Syria (19%) and DRC (6%).

Women account for 22% of the population, and children for 31% of whom nearly 7 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 12% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.