Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 16 – 22 September 2019

Arrivals

This week, 2,856 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 1,745 arrivals and from last year’s 890 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 408, compared to 249 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 29,000 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (40%), Syria (14%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (9%).

Women account for 22% of the population and children for 35%, of whom nearly 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 20% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Some 38% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

Entry Points by Sea

This week 2,856 people reached the Aegean islands, the majority of whom arrived to Lesvos.

Departures to the mainland

This week, 506 asylum-seekers departed, once authorized by the authorities, from the Aegean islands to the mainland. The Reception and Identification Service, jointly with UNHCR, transferred 70 asylum-seekers to open reception facilities/sites. With the support of UNHCR, an additional 102 people were moved to UNHCR’s apartments on the mainland.