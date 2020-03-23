Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 16 - 22 March 2020

Arrivals

This week, 105 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 397 arrivals and from last year’s 594 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals on all islands this week equalled 15, compared to 57 in the previous week.

Present Populations on the Island

Some 39,900 refugees and asylum-seekers reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (49%), Syria (19%) and Somalia (6%).

Women account for 22% of the population, and children for 34% of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 14% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Entry Points by Sea

Lesvos received the highest number of arrivals (96), followed by the Dodecanese islands (9), Samos and Chios received no arrivals.

This week, 1,977 asylum-seekers departed, once authorised by the authorities, from the Aegean islands to the mainland. Of those, 351 were transferred by the Government with the support of UNHCR to open reception facilities/sites and to ESTIA apartments currently managed by UNHCR.