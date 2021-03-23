Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 15 – 21 March 2021

Arrivals

This week, 38 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 53 arrivals and from last year’s 334 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals on all islands this week equaled 5, compared to 8 in the previous week.

Present Population on the Islands

Some 15,700 refugees and asylumseekers reside on the Aegean islands.

Of those, 11,800 (75%) reside in the permanent and temporary Reception and Identification Centers (RICs).

The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (49%), Syria (16%) and Somalia (8%).

Women account for 21% of the population, and children for 26% of whom nearly 7 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 6% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.