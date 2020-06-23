Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 15 - 21 June 2020

Arrivals

This week, 106 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 36 arrivals but a decrease from last year’s 1,009 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals on all islands this week equaled 15, compared to 5 in the previous week.

Present Population on the Islands

Some 36,000 refugees and asylum-seekers reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (49%), Syria (19%) and Somalia (6%).

Women account for 22% of the population, and children for 33% of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 13% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Shielding against Covid-19

To ‘shield’ the older and immune-compromised asylum-seekers from the risk of COVID19, UNHCR is currently prioritizing their transfer out of the island RICs into ESTIA apartments on the islands or the mainland and hotels on the islands. This week, 106 people were moved, of whom 17 to ESTIA on the mainland, 42 to ESTIA on the island, 19 to hotels on the islands and 28 to Kara Tepe site and PIKPA camp in Lesvos.

Entry Points by Sea

Lesvos received the highest number of arrivals (99) followed by the Dodecanese islands (7). Samos and Chios received no arrivals.