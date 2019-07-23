Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 15 - 21 July 2019

Arrivals

This week, 1,169 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 1,365 arrivals but an increase from last year’s 637 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 167, compared to 195 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 19,050 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (43%), Iraq (10%) and Syria (10%).

Women account for 22% of the population and children for 35%, of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 15% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Some 38% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

Entry Points by Sea

This week 1,169 people reached the Aegean islands, the majority of whom arrived to Lesvos. The average daily arrivals on all islands was 167.