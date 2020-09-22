Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 14 - 20 September 2020

Arrivals

This week, 55 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 99 arrivals and from last year’s 2,951 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals on all islands this week equaled 8, compared to 14 in the previous week.

Present Population on the Islands

Some 25,400 refugees and asylum-seekers reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (47%), Syria (19%) and DRC (7%).

Women account for 21% of the population, and children for 30% of whom nearly 7 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 7% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Shielding against Covid-19

To ‘shield’ the older and immune-compromised asylum-seekers from the risk of COVID19, UNHCR is currently prioritizing their transfer out of the island RICs into ESTIA apartments on the islands or the mainland and hotels on the islands. This week, 15 people were moved, of whom 4 to ESTIA on the mainland and 11 to ESTIA on the island.