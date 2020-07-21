Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 13 - 19 July 2020

Arrivals

This week, 174 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 0 arrivals but a decrease from last year’s 1,339 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals on all islands this week equaled 25, compared to 0 in the previous week.

Present Population on the Islands

Some 31,700 refugees and asylum-seekers reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (49%), Syria (18%) and Somalia (6%).

Women account for 22% of the population, and children for 33% of whom nearly 7 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 12% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.