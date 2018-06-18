Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 11 - 17 June 2018

Arrivals

This week, 522 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 662 arrivals and from last year’s 565 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 75, compared to 95 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Over 14,500 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. In line with the trend of arrivals, the majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Syria (32%), Iraq (25%) and Afghanistan (15%).

Women account for 21% of the population and children for 31% of whom nearly 7 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 12% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly Syrian and Afghan.

Some 43% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

Entry Points by Sea

