Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 11 - 17 February 2019

Arrivals

This week, 182 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 362 arrivals and from last year’s 227 arrivals during the same period. The average daily arrivals this week equalled 26, compared to 52 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Nearly 14,600 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (43%), Iraq (12%) and Syria (9%). Women account for 20% of the population and children for 31% of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old. Approximately 18% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan. Some 43% are men between 18 and 39 years old.