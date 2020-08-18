Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 10 - 16 August 2020

Arrivals

This week, 78 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 212 arrivals and from last year’s 1,965 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals on all islands this week equaled 11, compared to 30 in the previous week.

Entry Points by Sea

Lesvos received the highest number of arrivals (55), followed by the Dodecanese islands (23). Samos and Chios received no arrivals.