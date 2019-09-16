Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 09 – 15 September 2019

Arrivals

This week, 1,745 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 2,239 arrivals but an increase from last year’s 1,210 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 249, compared to 320 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 26,800 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (39%), Syria (14%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (10%).

Women account for 22% of the population and children for 35%, of whom nearly 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 21% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Some 38% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

Entry Points by Sea

This week 1,745 people reached the Aegean islands, the majority of whom arrived to Lesvos. The average daily arrivals on all islands was 249.

Departures to the mainland

This week, 710 asylum-seekers departed, once authorized by the authorities, from the Aegean islands to the mainland. The Reception and Identification Service, jointly with UNHCR, transferred 259 asylum-seekers to open reception facilities/sites. With the support of UNHCR, an additional 82 people were moved to UNHCR’s apartments on the mainland.