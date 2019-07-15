Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 08 - 14 July 2019

Arrivals

This week, 1,365 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 980 arrivals and from last year’s 551 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 195, compared to 140 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 18,350 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (43%), Iraq (10%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (10%).

Women account for 22% of the population and children for 35%, of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 14% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan. Some 38% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

Entry Points by Sea

Departures to the mainland

Thisweek, 396 asylum-seekers departed, once authorized by the authorities, from the Aegean islands to the mainland. With the support of UNHCR, 64 people were moved to UNHCR’s apartments on the mainland.