Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 07 – 13 October 2019

Arrivals

This week, 1,649 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 2,144 arrivals but an increase from last year’s 699 arrivals during the same period. The average daily arrivals this week equalled 236, compared to 306 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 32,100 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (37%), Syria (18%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (9%).

Women account for 21% of the population and children for 35%, of whom nearly 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 19% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Some 39% are men between 18 and 39 years old.