Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 06 – 12 May 2019

Arrivals

This week, 428 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 362 arrivals but a decrease from last year’s 636 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 61, compared to 52 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 14,750 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (45%), Iraq (12%) and the State of Palestine (10%).

Women account for 20% of the population and children for 34% of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old. Approximately 13% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Some 41% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

Entry Points by Sea

This week 428 people reached the Aegean islands, the majority of whom arrived to Chios. The average daily arrivals on all islands was 61.

Departures to the mainland

This week, 676 asylum-seekers departed, once authorized by the authorities, from the Aegean islands to the mainland. The Ministry of Migration Policy transferred 334 asylum-seekers to open reception facilities/sites. With the support of UNHCR, an additional 71 people were moved to UNHCR’s apartments on the mainland.