Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 06 - 12 April 2020

Arrivals

This week, no people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 39 arrivals and from last year’s 278 arrivals during the same period. The average daily arrivals on all islands this week equalled 0, compared to 6 in the previous week.

Present Population on the Islands

Some 39,200 refugees and asylumseekers reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (49%), Syria (19%) and Somalia (6%).

Women account for 23% of the population, and children for 33% of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 13% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.