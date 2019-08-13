Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 05 – 11 August 2019

Arrivals

This week, 1,570 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 1,289 arrivals and from last year’s 479 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 224, compared to 184 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 21,300 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (42%), Syria (11%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (10%).

Women account for 22% of the population and children for 35%, of whom nearly 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 17% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Some 37% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

Demographics Entry Points by Sea

Departures to the mainland

This week, 835 asylum-seekers departed, once authorized by the authorities, from the Aegean islands to the mainland. The Ministry of Migration Policy transferred 240 asylum-seekers to open reception facilities/sites. With the support of UNHCR, an additional 73 people were moved to UNHCR’s apartments on the mainland.