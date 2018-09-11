Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 03 - 09 September 2018

Arrivals

This week, 871 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 798 arrivals but a decrease from last year’s 1,391 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 124, compared to 114 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Over 17,500 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. In line with the trend of arrivals, the majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Syria (23%), Iraq (23%) and Afghanistan (20%).

Women account for 22% of the population and children for 28% of whom nearly 7 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 16% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly Syrian and Afghan.

Some 46% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

Entry Points by Sea

This week, 871 people reached the Aegean islands, the majority of whom arrived to Lesvos. The average daily arrivals on all islands was 124.