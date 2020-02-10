Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 03 - 09 February 2020

Arrivals

This week, 149 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 601 arrivals and from last year’s 247 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals on all islands this week equalled 21, compared to 86 in the previous week.

Present Population on the Islands

Some 41,000 refugees and asylumseekers reside on the Aegean islands.

The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (48%), Syria (20%) and Somalia (6%).

Women account for 22% of the population, and children for 34% of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 14% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Entry Points by Sea

Lesvos received the highest number of arrivals (27), followed by Samos (50) and the Dodecanese Islands with (27) people

This week, 440 asylum-seekers departed, once authorised by the authorities, from the Aegean islands to the mainland. Of those, 75 were transferred with the support of UNHCR to ESTIA apartments currently managed by UNHCR.