Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 03 - 09 August 2020

Arrivals

This week, 212 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 67 arrivals but a decrease from last year’s 1,506 arrivals during the same period. The average daily arrivals on all islands this week equaled 30, compared to 10 in the previous week.

Entry Points by Sea Lesvos received the highest number of arrivals (118), followed by the Dodecanese islands (41), Samos (31) and Chios (22).