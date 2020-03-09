Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 02 - 08 March 2020

Arrivals

This week, 865 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 1,288 arrivals but an increase from last year’s 644 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals on all islands this week equalled 124, compared to 184 in the previous week.

Present Population on the Islands

Some 41,600 refugees and asylum-seekers reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (49%), Syria (19%) and Somalia (6%).

Women account for 22% of the population, and children for 34% of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 14% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Entry Points by Sea

The Dodecanese islands received the highest number of arrivals (495), followed by Lesvos (141), Chios (136) and Samos with (93) people.

This week, 729 asylum-seekers departed, once authorised by the authorities, from the Aegean islands to the mainland. Of those, 83 were transferred with the support of UNHCR to ESTIA apartments, currently managed by UNHCR.