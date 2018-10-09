Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 01 - 07 October 2018

Arrivals

This week, 926 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 418 arrivals and from last year’s 911 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 132, compared to 60 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Nearly 17,500 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (24%), Iraq (22%) and Syria (19%).

Women account for 21% of the population and children for 29% of whom nearly 7 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 18% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly Afghan and Syrian.

Some 44% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

Entry Points by Sea

This week, 926 people reached the Aegean islands, the majority of whom arrived to Samos. The average daily arrivals on all islands was 132.

Departures to the mainland

This week, 1,033 asylum-seekers departed, once authorized by the authorities, from the Aegean islands to the mainland. Of those, 845 (82%) were transferred – with the support of UNHCR – to State-run sites and UNHCR’s accommodation in apartments on the mainland.