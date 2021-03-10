Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 01 – 07 March 2021

Arrivals

This week, 45 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 57 arrivals and from last year’s 1,702 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals on all islands this week equaled 6, compared to 8 in the previous week.

Entry Points by Sea

Lesvos received the highest number of arrivals (24), followed by Chios (21). The Dodecanese islands and Samos received no arrivals

This week, 337 refugees and asylum-seekers, once authorized by the authorities, departed from the Aegean islands to the mainland.

Present Population on the Islands

Some 16,150 refugees and asylumseekers reside on the Aegean islands.

Of those, 12,150 (75%) reside in the permanent and temporary Reception and Identification Centers (RICs).

The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (49%), Syria (16%) and Somalia (8%).

Women account for 21% of the population, and children for 26% of whom nearly 7 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 6% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.