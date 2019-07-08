Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 01 - 07 July 2019

Arrivals

This week, 980 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 609 arrivals and from last year’s 571 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 140, compared to 86 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 17,550 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (43%), Iraq (11%) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (9%).

Women account for 22% of the population and children for 36%, of whom nearly 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 14% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Some 38% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

Entry Points by Sea

This week 980 people reached the Aegean islands, the majority of whom arrived to Lesvos. The average daily arrivals on all islands was 140.

Departures to the mainland

This week, 511 asylum-seekers departed, once authorized by the authorities, from the Aegean islands to the mainland. The Ministry of Migration Policy transferred 71 asylum-seekers to open reception facilities/sites. With the support of UNHCR, an additional 69 people were moved to UNHCR’s apartments on the mainland.