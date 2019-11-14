Greece Aegean Islands Monthly Snapshot - October 2019

Arrivals

This month, 8,996 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last month’s 10,551 arrivals but an increase from last year’s 4,073 arrivals during the same period.

During 2019, a total of 45,137 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea.

The average daily arrivals this month equalled 290, compared to 352 in the previous month.

Monthly Arrivals and Estimated Population

The majority of October’s arrivals to the Aegean islands are from Syria (37%), Afghanistan (34%) and Iraq (6%).

Women account for 22% of October’s arrivals and children for 36% of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 17% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan and Syria.

Some 37% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

The estimated number of refugees and migrants residing on the Aegean islands is 35,400, as of end of October 2019.

Entry Points by Sea

This month, 8,996 people reached the Aegean islands, the majority of whom arrived to Lesvos. The average daily arrivals on all islands was 290.