20 Dec 2019

Greece Aegean Islands Monthly Snapshot - November 2019

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 20 Dec 2019 View Original
Arrivals

This month, 8,306 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last month’s 8,996 arrivals but an increase from last year’s 2,075 arrivals during the same period.

During 2019, a total of 53,443 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea.

The average daily arrivals this month equalled 277, compared to 290 in the previous month.

Monthly Arrivals and Estimated Population

The majority of November’s arrivals to the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (45%), Syria (29%) and Somalia (5%).

Women account for 23% of November’s arrivals and children for 39% of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 16% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan and Syria.

Some 32% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

The estimated number of refugees and migrants residing on the Aegean islands is 38,800, as of end of November 2019.

Entry Points by Sea

This month, 8,306 people reached the Aegean islands, the majority of whom arrived to Lesvos. The average daily arrivals on all islands was 277.

Departures to the mainland

This month, 5,576 asylum-seekers departed, once authorized by the authorities, from the Aegean islands to the mainland. UNHCR supported the transfer of 2,700 people. Of those, 376 were moved to UNHCR’s apartments on the mainland. An additional 2,324 people were transferred to open reception facilities, with the joint support of UNHCR and the Reception and Identification Service

