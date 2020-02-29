Greece Aegean Islands Monthly Snapshot - February 2020

Arrivals

This month, 2,161 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last month’s 3,136 arrivals but an increase from last year’s 1,486 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals on all islands this month equaled 75, compared to 101 in the previous month.

During 2020, a total of 5,297 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea

Monthly Arrivals and Estimated Population

The majority of February's arrivals to the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (38%), Syria (26%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (8%).

Women account for 22% of February’s arrivals and children for 37% of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 13% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan, Syria and Somalia.

The estimated number of refugees and migrants residing on the Aegean islands is 42,000, as of end of February 2020.